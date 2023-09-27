Scottsbluff teenager missing for one month

Aaliyah Ruiz was last seen on August 27, 2023.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is searching for a teenager who went missing last month.

NCMEC is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Aaliyah Ruiz who went missing from Scottsbluff on Aug. 27. They said she could possibly still be in the area.

Ruiz is described as 5′6″, weighs 130 lbs., and has black hair with brown eyes. She also as a tattoo of a floral design on her right forearm.

If you have any information about Aaliyah or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Scottsbluff Police Department (Nebraska) at 1-308-630-6261.

