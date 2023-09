NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish visited the Mullen Broncos volleyball team on Tuesday night.

The Irish swept the Broncos in three sets; 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.

St. Pat’s improve to 10-9 on the season with the win.

Next up for the Irish, they host the Southwest Roughriders on Tuesday.

