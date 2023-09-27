Wallace outlasts Maywood-Hayes Center in last match of triangular

The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves battled the Wallace Wildcats in the final match of a volleyball triangular hosted by Wallace on Tuesday night.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
After exchanging close wins in the first and second set, Wallace blew out Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-7, in the final set to win the match.

After exchanging close wins in the first and second set, Wallace blew out Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-7, in the final set to win the match.

Wallace won both games of the triangular, including a win against the Brady Eagles, improving to 18-2 on the season.

Next up for the Wildcats, they host the Wauneta-Palisade Broncos on Thursday.

