Wallace outlasts Maywood-Hayes Center in last match of triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves battled the Wallace Wildcats in the final match of a volleyball triangular hosted by Wallace on Tuesday night.

After exchanging close wins in the first and second set, Wallace blew out Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-7, in the final set to win the match.

Wallace won both games of the triangular, including a win against the Brady Eagles, improving to 18-2 on the season.

Next up for the Wildcats, they host the Wauneta-Palisade Broncos on Thursday.

