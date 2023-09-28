Cinderella the musical debuts Friday at the Fox Theater

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Walt Disney’s beloved “Cinderella” comes to life this Friday at the Fox Theater.

The classic fairytale is based on the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony-Award winning musical.

Darrell Drullinger last directed the musical in 2001 and was asked to direct the production again. He said the musical has since gone through four revisions.

“Even though some of the shows I picked have some social messages to it, the public still wants to be entertained, they still want to get away from their everyday life and their everyday worries and this is just a way they can do that,” Drullinger said. “They can sit back for 2.5 hours and enjoy the music, the dancing, the costumes and this year we got some new digital scenery that we are using and I just think it’s a spectacular show.”

The cast of 27 actors started rehearsing the third week of August after auditions were held the week before.

Drullinger says rehearsals have gone smoothly. However, their $4,900 electric piano stopped working and they had to buy a new one which wasn’t in the budget.

“The Golden Spike Tower has graciously donated their time and the film and everything that they use to take pictures out there and after the show people can have their pictures taken with the star of their choice for $5 and that money goes to the Clavinova fund and we’d love to have people be a part of that,” Drullinger said.

The show debuts Friday at The Fox Theater at 7:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students or $20 for adults and $12 for students at the door. For more information visit the North Platte Community Playhouse website.

