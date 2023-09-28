Cinderella the musical debuts Friday at the Fox Theater

Cinderella the musical debuts this Friday at the Fox Theater.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Walt Disney’s beloved “Cinderella” comes to life this Friday at the Fox Theater.

The classic fairytale is based on the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony-Award winning musical.

Darrell Drullinger last directed the musical in 2001 and was asked to direct the production again. He said the musical has since gone through four revisions.

“Even though some of the shows I picked have some social messages to it, the public still wants to be entertained, they still want to get away from their everyday life and their everyday worries and this is just a way they can do that,” Drullinger said. “They can sit back for 2.5 hours and enjoy the music, the dancing, the costumes and this year we got some new digital scenery that we are using and I just think it’s a spectacular show.”

The cast of 27 actors started rehearsing the third week of August after auditions were held the week before.

Drullinger says rehearsals have gone smoothly. However, their $4,900 electric piano stopped working and they had to buy a new one which wasn’t in the budget.

“The Golden Spike Tower has graciously donated their time and the film and everything that they use to take pictures out there and after the show people can have their pictures taken with the star of their choice for $5 and that money goes to the Clavinova fund and we’d love to have people be a part of that,” Drullinger said.

The show debuts Friday at The Fox Theater at 7:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students or $20 for adults and $12 for students at the door. For more information visit the North Platte Community Playhouse website.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of woman who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 found in Colorado
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
Aaliyah Ruiz was last seen on August 27, 2023.
Scottsbluff teenager missing for one month

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 9-27-2023
Sunshine and warmth stay through the weekend
Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers
Cinderella the musical debuts this Friday at the Fox Theater.
Cinderella debuts Friday at the Fox Theater
Team Jack Golf Classic wristbands.
Team Jack Radiothon raises money for childhood brain cancer research