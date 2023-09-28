Husker Matchup Preview: Michigan Football

By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska football team face their biggest test yet this season when they host No. 2 Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Cornhuskers are coming off back-to-back wins at home against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech.

However, the Wolverines bring a whole new level of competition.

Michigan has been ranked second in every AP Poll this season and boasts the third best defense in the country, as well as some of the strongest game control metrics in the nation.

Second-year starter, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has taken his talent to the next level this season, evidenced by his high passer rating and nation-leading completion percentage.

Heisman hopeful and senior running back Blake Corum has been tearing up defenses so far this year, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and tallying eight touchdowns. The Huskers have the top rushing defense in the nation, but if the Blackshirts can’t stop Corum and the maize and blue offensive line from moving the change, Nebraska will be in for a long day.

The Husker offense could also face hardship on Saturday against the Wolverine defense. Michigan is holding teams to 5.75 points per game, 230 yards per game on just 4.3 yards per play.

ESPN Analytics gives the Wolverines a massive edge, with an 87.6% chance to win the matchup.

The game is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium and will be televised on Fox.

