Husker women’s basketball team previews upcoming season

Nebraska look to build on previous successes for 2023 campaign
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team is looking to build on a strong 2022 season where they finished with 18 wins and made it to the third round of the WNIT.

The team returns four starters, Jaz Shelley, Alexis Markowski, Maddie Krull and Allison Weidner.

Weidner, a native Nebraskan, will be returning from a knee injury she suffered just 13 games into Nebraska 2022 campaign.

While the Huskers have a long season ahead of them, their intentions and goals are clear.

“Our team is really motivated to show that we deserve to be playing in the NCAA tournament and that’s something that we’re going to have to prove every single day, it takes what it takes to be in that tournament field and that’s what the message will be,” said Nebraska head coach Amy Williams.

The Huskers begin their quest for March Madness on Monday, Nov. 6, when they host Northwestern State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

