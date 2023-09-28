Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors meet to discuss property taxes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors met Wednesday to discuss the tax levy and the budget.

President Ryan Purdy said before the meeting that the budget is around 52 million dollars and that the tax levy will be lowered to three-tenths of one cent.

“We will be under just under seven-point-five cents in total evaluation for both our general and capital fund,” said Purdy. “So our total tax request, because evaluations did increase a little more than seven percent, our total property tax request will increase by about two-point-seven percent.”

Purdy talked about the overall budget and how it will affect students in a positive and affordable way.

“We usually set our tuition rates early, actually it was last fall in October or November, we set our tuition rates and we try to stay in the 2 to 3 percent range on a yearly basis and our goal is to remain affordable and accessible to students in our service area,” Purdy said. “We are just over 100 dollars per credit hour for tuition and fees, so tonight really reflects what that is honestly with the taxes supporting the college and we can keep that tuition rate low.”

