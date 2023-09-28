Remaining above average and quiet Thursday through the weekend; Cold front to push through early next week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Conditions across the region Thursday into the weekend will remain quiet and warm with a cold front moving through early next week.

A persistent area of high pressure continues to loom on top of the viewing area. This is going to bring in warmer air from the south, allowing for temperatures to be above average Thursday into the weekend. Highs will be climbing into the low to mid 80s, with isolated areas in the upper 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s. One thing to note is that the humidity levels will be low because a cold front along the Gulf Coast is trapping all the moisture there. Sunny skies will still illuminate the area with breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Things will remain quiet Thursday into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

During the early portion of next week, a cold front will be pushing through. This cold front will bring in chances of rain and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. No severe weather is anticipated for the area for now, but we will keep you posted. Rainfall amounts during this time will be .10 to .25 of an inch of rain with locally higher totals are possible during this time. Highs will be dropping into the low 70s to low 80s Monday and Tuesday, into the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday.

Cold front to push through early next week (Andre Brooks)

