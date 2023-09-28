Second round of rental assistance now available for Nebraskans

Lancaster County renters are not eligible for the program
(MGN ONLY)
By 6 News staff reports and 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second round of rental aid is now available to Nebraskans.

In a press release Thursday, the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority announced that more aid is on the way via the Nebraska Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The program is not available for residents of Lancaster and Douglas Counties, which have their own ERA programs and application processes.

Qualifying individuals are renters in Nebraska who are below 80 percent of the median area income and are able to prove that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted their personal finances.

Those who qualify are eligible to receive up to $30,000 for rent and past-due utility payments. The funds will go directly to the recipient’s landlord and utility providers.

The Nebraska Emergency Rental Assistance program will run until the total of $48 million received by the American Rescue Plan has been distributed, or until Sept. 2024, whichever comes first.

To apply, visit nebraskarentalhelp.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of woman who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 found in Colorado
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
Aaliyah Ruiz was last seen on August 27, 2023.
Scottsbluff teenager missing for one month

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 9-27-2023
Sunshine and warmth stay through the weekend
Cinderella takes center this Friday at the Fox Theater.
Cinderella the musical debuts Friday at the Fox Theater
Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers
Cinderella the musical debuts this Friday at the Fox Theater.
Cinderella debuts Friday at the Fox Theater