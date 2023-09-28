Team Jack Radiothon raises money for childhood brain cancer research

Team Jack Golf Classic wristbands.
Team Jack Golf Classic wristbands.(KOLN-TV)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the 11th straight year, radio stations across Nebraska are banding together for the Team Jack Radiothon to raise funds and awareness about childhood brain cancer.

At the event in Elwood, Nebraska on Thursday, children and families who have been affected by childhood brain cancer will be sharing their stories. Various prizes will also be given out throughout the day from football tickets, Air Pods and signed posters from Husker volleyball players.

This years goal is to raise $200,000, all going to advance research and treatments for childhood brain cancer. In 2022, the 10th year of the radiothon, they reached the $1 million fundraising mark.

“There’s so many different things going on and and to see so many people work so hard to come together for this effort to help these families is it’s pretty cool,” Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation said. “It’s a pretty big production, but it’s it’s worth it, we’re very grateful for everyone involved that helps us put it together.”

Donations are open now, and will close at 6 p.m. Thursday. The radiothon is based out of Elwood, NE but people across the state will be able to listen in on 20 different radio stations. People can also watch it live on the Team Jack Foundation website. To call in and make a donation, call 855-Run-Jack.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of woman who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 found in Colorado
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
Aaliyah Ruiz was last seen on August 27, 2023.
Scottsbluff teenager missing for one month

Latest News

Christopher Harding is accused of sexual assault on a child.
Kearney man arrested for sexually assaulting child
Memorial Stadium
Proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans unveiled
In our #Newsmakers today, we get a recap from the NPCC Board of Governors Meeting, and a new...
Newsmakers NPCC Board of Governors Meeting Recap
Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors sit to discuss property taxes and the budget...
Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors meet to discuss property taxes