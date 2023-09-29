Award-winning magazine seeks award-winning photos of Nebraska wildlife, scenes

Wondrous Woodies, Roy Swoboda, Meadow Grove, Nebraska. @wild.focus.photography
By Paul Hammel, Nebraska Examiner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - A magazine known for its award-winning photography is seeking to honor the best of pictures of Nebraska wildlife, scenery and outdoor recreation.

Nebraskaland Magazine will begin accepting submissions for its 2023 photography contest on Sunday.

The annual contest honors the best photographs of Nebraska wildlife, outdoor activities and landscapes in the Cornhusker State.

Winning photos will be published in the January/February 2024 issue of Nebraskaland Magazine, a publication of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Entries should be posted via Instagram using the hashtag #Nebraskaland2023. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Central time Oct. 28. Contestants must make sure their Instagram account is “public” so judges can view the entries.

There are four categories:

  • Wildlife — wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish
  • Scenic — in which landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent
  • Recreation — people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities (no traditional sports images will be accepted)
  • Macro — native wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants and the creepy crawly creatures that inhabit them

All photos must be taken in Nebraska.

New this year: entrants are limited to a maximum of six image submissions, and images’ colors and composition must appear as they did when photographed.

Find the complete contest rules at Magazine.OutdoorNebraska.gov/PhotoContest.

