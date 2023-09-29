Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect

FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in Baltimore, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore announced Friday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization days before a new state law goes into effect removing the statute of limitations on child sex abuse claims and allowing victims to sue their abusers decades after the fact.

The step will allow the oldest diocese in the United States “to equitably compensate victim-survivors of child sexual abuse” while the local Catholic church continues its mission and ministries, Archbishop William E. Lori said in a statement posted on the archdiocese website.

But attorneys and advocates said the church is simply trying to protect its assets and silence abuse victims by shifting the legal proceedings to bankruptcy court.

Jeff Anderson, an attorney specializing in child sex abuse cases whose firm has offices across the country, said the bankruptcy filing is “a calculated decision in hopes to silence and suppress survivors of abuse.”

“Little does the Archdiocese of Baltimore know the strength and resilience of the survivors who have come forward — we will continue to stand by them and vigorously advocate for them in the bankruptcy process,” Anderson said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Michael McDonnell, interim executive director of the national group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said the Baltimore archdiocese is following in the footsteps of other jurisdictions across the country that have similarly sought bankruptcy protection to offset settlement costs.

“Catholic bishops are employing the same deception from coast to coast,” he said. “Cover up child sex offenses while maintaining the ministry of the abusers. Next, oppose any modifications to the statute of limitations that might make those offenses more visible. Finally, go to federal bankruptcy courts and act as though you have run out of money when secular laws offer a window to justice. When will church officials make true amends?”

David Lorenz, Maryland state director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said the Chapter 11 filing “will effectively close the window for anybody filing a claim against the Archdiocese of Baltimore” because the bankruptcy judge who presides over the case will eventually set a time limit on when claims can be filed.

“There are a bunch of things about this that are really wrong. It shows a level of moral bankruptcy,” Lorenz said.

Lorenz said when the bankruptcy proceeding ends, the judge will divide a settlement among the people who file claims. “After that point, no one can file a claim. We specifically did not put an end on that window in the legislation. We removed the statute of limitations and made it retroactive.”

But Lori argued the move is the best way to compensate survivors since the archdiocese’s resources would have otherwise been exhausted on litigation, perhaps after only a small number of cases had been decided.

“Staggering legal fees and large settlements or jury awards for a few victim-survivors would have depleted our financial resources, leaving the vast majority of victim-survivors without compensation, while ending ministries that families across Maryland rely on for material and spiritual support,” he said.

On Sunday, Maryland will end the state’s statute of limitations for when civil lawsuits for child sexual abuse can be filed against institutions. Victims are already poised to file lawsuits when the law takes effect. Lawmakers included a provision in the law that would put lawsuits on hold until the Supreme Court of Maryland can decide on the law’s constitutionality, if it’s challenged on legal grounds.

Earlier in the week, Maryland’s attorney general released some previously redacted names in its staggering report on child sex abuse in the Baltimore archdiocese, but the names of five Catholic Church leaders remained redacted amid ongoing appeals, prompting criticism of the church by victims’ advocates.

Lori said the financial reorganization is expected to take two to three years and involve several steps. He said the bankruptcy court will begin accepting claims from victims who wish to enter into negotiations with the church.

“The Archdiocese and victim-survivors will then enter negotiations with the hope of agreeing to a plan that includes a trust fund to provide compensation. If a plan is approved by the bankruptcy court, no future claims for past cases of abuse can be brought against the Church,” he said.

___

This story’s first paragraph has been updated to clarify that new law will remove statute of limitations on civil claims, rather than charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Memorial Stadium
Proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans unveiled
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
Christopher Harding is accused of sexual assault on a child.
Kearney man arrested for sexually assaulting child

Latest News

First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
Zackary Rainey, 23, was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol after a pursuit through three...
Missouri man leads troopers on pursuit through three central Nebraska counties
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country artists who became famous by going viral on TikTok
Paul Schwarz has been named Lexington's new police chief.
City of Lexington names new police chief