BBB warns against AI-enhanced emergency scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Better Business Bureau put out a press release on Friday warning of AI-enhanced emergency scams. Emergency scams, sometimes called grandparent scams, prey on the willingness of an unsuspecting, worried individual to help friends and family in need. Artificial Intelligence now allows scammers the ability to clone the voice of a loved one.

Often, scammers will impersonate their targets’ friends or family, make up an urgent situation and plead for help and money. Social media sites allow scammers to look up information and offer more plausible stories. They may even incorporate nicknames and real travel plans into the con to convince their targets.

The BBB said emergency scams are about a family member or friend in a dire situation. Individuals may get a call, email or social media message from someone claiming to be a distressed family member. They may say they’ve been arrested while traveling overseas or there was an accident, medical emergency or other issue. They may provide convincing details, such as family names and school details.

A common version is the grandparent scam, where the con artist contacts a grandparent claiming to be their grandchild and asking for money. The scam aims to persuade the grandparent to wire money to the scammer, only to later find out their family member was safe. This scam can also work in reverse, where the imitated grandparent calls their grandchild pleading for help.

Recently, the FTC has warned that scammers are using voice cloning techniques to imitate the voices of loved ones. The technology enables con artists to copy the voices of persons close to potential victims from videos they may find on social media or other sources. They can then use tools to imitate the voice of friends or family and have it appear to say whatever they wish in a call. Some voice cloning efforts may be crude, and others more sophisticated, either way, the BBB said this can add to a scam’s confusing and frightening aspect.

BBB Tips to spot an emergency scam:

Resist the urge to act immediately: No matter how dramatic the story is. Check out the story with other family and friends, but hang up or close the message and call your loved one directly. Don’t call the phone number provided by the caller or caller ID. Ask questions that would be hard for an impostor to answer correctly.

Know what your family members are sharing online. You may not have control over your family’s social media accounts, but familiarize yourself with what they share online.

Don’t wire any money if there is any doubt about the call. If a person wires money and later realizes it is a fraud, the police must be alerted.

To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker. Learn more about all types of impostor scams.

