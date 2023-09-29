Chase County outlast Hershey to continue win streak

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Longhorns traveled to Lincoln County on Thursday night to visit the Hershey Panthers.

The Longhorns jumped out to an 8-0 lead, before quarterback Malachi Christensen scrambled on fourth and long, eventually finding the endzone to extend Chase County’s lead to 15-0.

Just before half, the Panthers offense woke up when quarterback Cooper Hill launched a pass downfield which caromed off two Longhorn defenders and fell in the lap of Hershey wide receiver Kaden Thompson, who then ran into the endzone for the 94-yard touchdown pass.

After halftime, Chase County regained control of the game, outlasting Hershey, 22-12.

Next up for Hershey, they visit Valentine on Friday at 7 p.m.

