City of Lexington names new police chief

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a new police chief for the Lexington Police Department.

According to the city’s website, Paul Schwarz assumed the position effective Friday, September 29.

Schwarz has 33 years of law enforcement experience with 17 of those years with the Lexington Police Department. He’s served in a supervisory position as captain for the past seven years.

The city said his experience, commitment, certifications, training and interagency cooperation will serve the community and police department well into the future.

He takes over after Police Chief Tracy Wolf retired in August after 40 years of service.

