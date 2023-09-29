Jay Leno offers support to sheriff’s office after deputy dies in line of duty

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (Gray News) – Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno made a surprise guest appearance at a sheriff’s office in California last week.

Last Saturday, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Office posted photos of its officers standing with Leno situated in between them.

“No fanfare, no cameras, no PR, just Jay Leno,” the sheriff’s department said in the post.

Leno had made a stop at the sheriff’s department to offer support for the loss of one of its deputies.

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Office)

On Sept. 16, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and killed in his cruiser while on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Words cannot express the shock, sadness, and anger over this senseless loss of an exemplary deputy and an even better human being,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 17 post. “Deputy Clinkunbroomer strived for excellence in everything he did … We are numb with grief and are grasping to come to terms with the fact that he has left a very big void within our station family.”

Condolences and support were also offered to Clinkunbroomer’s family from the sheriff’s department.

Officials said Leno additionally made a financial contribution to Clinkunbroomer’s family.

“Thank you for stopping by, sir! We appreciate your support,” the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of woman who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 found in Colorado
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln
Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
SeaWorld Orlando announces new Penguin Trek coaster opening next year.
Penguin Trek: SeaWorld announces new roller coaster set to open in 2024
In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, a trap door leans open over...
Another arrest made in toddler’s fentanyl-linked death at Bronx day care center
A dog trainer is facing charges after an animal in their training program reportedly died.
‘She’s a criminal’: Dog trainer facing charges after pup dies, another disappears