Local high school volleyball scores for Sept. 28th

Local area high school volleyball scores for Thursday, Sept. 28th
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local high school volleyball scores for Sept. 28th.

Aurora 3, North Platte 0

Sutherland 2, Dundy County-Stratton 0

Maxwell 2, Sutherland 0

Maxwell 2, Sutherland 1

Hershey 3, Valentine 0

Wallace 3, Wauneta-Palisade 0

Twin Loup 2, Sandhills Valley 0

Twin Loup 2, South Loup 1

Medicine Valley 2, Arapahoe 0

Paxton 2, Arapahoe 1

