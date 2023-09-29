Local high school volleyball scores for Sept. 28th
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local high school volleyball scores for Sept. 28th.
Aurora 3, North Platte 0
Sutherland 2, Dundy County-Stratton 0
Maxwell 2, Sutherland 0
Maxwell 2, Sutherland 1
Hershey 3, Valentine 0
Wallace 3, Wauneta-Palisade 0
Twin Loup 2, Sandhills Valley 0
Twin Loup 2, South Loup 1
Medicine Valley 2, Arapahoe 0
Paxton 2, Arapahoe 1
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.