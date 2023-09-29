NBC Nebraska News 2 partners with Salvation Army for food drive

2nd Annual Food Drive: Drop off non-perishable food at NBC Nebraska News 2 from Oct. 2 - Nov....
2nd Annual Food Drive: Drop off non-perishable food at NBC Nebraska News 2 from Oct. 2 - Nov. 16. Drop off hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.(News 2)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the second year, NBC Nebraska News 2 is joining forces with the Salvation Army to make sure no family goes hungry over the holidays by hosting a food drive.

From Oct. 2 - Nov. 16, we’re asking the public to drop off non-perishable food at the NBC Nebraska News 2 studio. Drop off hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The station is located in downtown North Platte at 402 S. Dewey Street.

