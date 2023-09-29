North Platte CRA endorses contract for Village Park Flats and expansion of a business

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte Redevelopment Authority (CRA) reviewed and endorsed the redevelopment contract for the Village Park Flats and endorsed a measure that would allow a North Platte business the opportunity to expand.

The CRA began their meeting with the annual reorganization of the board, voting to retain Greg Wilke as Chairman of the Board and welcoming a new Vice Chair with Joe Staroska replacing Vice Chair Don Lucas, who remains on the board and now becomes the most senior member of the body.

The CRA reviewed the redevelopment contract for Village Park Flat and approved a contract that provides the issuance of tax increment development revenue bonds for the continual development of the apartment housing project on the west side of North Platte.

“It’s a final step in their plan, they are speeding development and adding extra units. It’s gone well so far so we are thankful for that development and the investment from that group. The project has been through the process and today marked the ratification of that process,” CRA Chairman Greg Wilke said.

The North Platte CRA discussed the adoption of a resolution recommending the City Council approve the redevelopment plan for the commercial expansion of Murphy Tractor in Southern North Platte.

CRA Chairman Wilke calls the project a natural extension of business in that area of town, “It’ll be a new facility for Murphy Tractor and it’ll have more service bays and it’ll be a larger facility about 35 percent to be exact and the facility will be more modern and allow for additional employees and service extra equipment in the area,” Wilke said.

The Murphy Tractor project was endorsed by the City of North Platte Planning Commission earlier this week and now advances to the North Platte City Council for consideration at their meeting next week. The Village Park Flats project will also advance to the Council’s next meeting for discussion as well.

The City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube Page.

