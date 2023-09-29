North Platte volleyball swept by Aurora

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the Aurora Huskies on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs were looking for their fourth win of the season, while the Huskies were trying for just their third victory.

Ultimately, it was Aurora that came away with the decisive sweep over North Platte; 25-21, 25-20, 25-10.

Next up for North Platte, they visit Scottsbluff on Friday.

