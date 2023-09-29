NPCC and American Red Cross host blood drive on campus

The American Red Cross and North Platte Community College hosted their first blood drive of the...
The American Red Cross and North Platte Community College hosted their first blood drive of the school year on Sept 29(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College had its first blood drive of the school year on Friday. This was the first of four blood drives that the college plans to have at its student activity building.

The NPCC encourages students and residents of North Platte to come out and donate their blood to ultimately save multiple lives for those who need it.

Jason Osmotherly , associate dean of student life at NPCC, has donated blood numerous times and hopes more people will donate blood in the future.

“I have been pretty passionate about donating blood for quite a few years now since high school and so it’s something that’s pretty important to the cause. American Red Cross just across the nation is in need of donors to give we are in a blood shortage right now and that’s why this drive is so important today,” Osmotherly said.

The next blood drive will be at North Platte Community College on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Memorial Stadium
Proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans unveiled
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
Christopher Harding is accused of sexual assault on a child.
Kearney man arrested for sexually assaulting child

Latest News

BBB warns against AI-enhanced emergency scams
Two Union Pacific freight trains pass through a railroad crossing at North Airport Road in...
Staying safe around railroad crossings and trains
WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.
WIC benefits presently not interrupted by federal government shut down
Zackary Rainey, 23, was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol after a pursuit through three...
Missouri man leads troopers on pursuit through three central Nebraska counties