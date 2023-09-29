NSAA announce softball sub-district assignments for Class B and C

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA announces softball sub-district assignments for Class B and C.

In sub-district C-9, Gothenburg will host, with other participants including Cozad, Ord and the Southern Valley-Alma co-op.

Then in sub-district C-10, Chadron will welcome Chase County, Hershey and Bayard.

Games will be played on Monday.

