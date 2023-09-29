NSAA announce softball sub-district assignments for Class B and C
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA announces softball sub-district assignments for Class B and C.
In sub-district C-9, Gothenburg will host, with other participants including Cozad, Ord and the Southern Valley-Alma co-op.
Then in sub-district C-10, Chadron will welcome Chase County, Hershey and Bayard.
Games will be played on Monday.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.