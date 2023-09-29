NSAA announce softball sub-district assignments for Class B and C

Gothenburg, Chadron and Gering host area softball sub-districts
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA announces softball sub-district assignments for Class B and C.

In sub-district C-9, Gothenburg will host, with other participants including Cozad, Ord and the Southern Valley-Alma co-op.

Then in sub-district C-10, Chadron will welcome Chase County, Hershey and Bayard.

Games will be played on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of woman who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 found in Colorado
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln

Latest News

Local area high school volleyball scores for Thursday, Sept. 28th
Local high school volleyball scores for Sept. 28th
Huskies get the best of the Bulldogs in sweep
North Platte volleyball swept by Aurora
Sailors host the Tigers and Wildcats
Sutherland volleyball host triangular against local rivals
Local area high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 28th
Local high school football scores for Sept. 28th