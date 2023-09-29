One Classroom At A Time: Bringing The Stage To Students

One Classroom At A Time: Bringing The Stage To Students
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third installment of Reaching One Classroom At A Time goes to North Platte High School teacher Mrs. Brittany McDaniel.

McDaniel received her second grant for the second year in a row. She leads a program called, “Bringing the Stage to the Students,” a program where she and about 30 high school students introduce theater to elementary and preschool students. Last year, McDaniel and her students performed for over 1,600 students across the district.

McDaniel brings all sorts of props and costumes to these performances. Last year was the pilot year for the program. McDaniel said she feels great just to be supported.

“To be able to do a project that isn’t super public, just because we do go to the schools, so it is not a community-wide project,” McDaniel said. “But to be able to do something that impacts so many but is maybe not quite as public feels really special that Fat Dogs and the foundation would support us and support me in that because sometimes I have weird ideas and weird dreams that I just think, “‘oh this is going to be great”' and the foundation has never said no when I come to them with some weird harebrained scheme and I love that,” said McDaniel.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
Memorial Stadium
Proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans unveiled
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
The North Platte Habitat for Humanity Restore has welcomed a new manager..
North Platte Area Habitat For Humanity Restore welcomes new manager

Latest News

Members of the City of North Platte CRA, Joe Staroska (far right) Greg Wilke (right center) Don...
North Platte CRA endorses contract for Village Park Flats and expansion of a business
Sutherland Public Schools announced that taxes will increase but the tax levy will go down in...
Sutherland Public Schools hosts joint public hearing on tax requests
A well anticipated cold front will be moving through Monday into Tuesday
Warm and sunny conditions going into the weekend; Cold front moving through Monday into Tuesday
In our weather quiz this morning, we asked on how close does the temperature and dew point need...
Weather Quiz 9-29-2023