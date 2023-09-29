One Classroom At A Time: Bringing The Stage To Students

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third installment of Reaching One Classroom At A Time goes to North Platte High School teacher Mrs. Brittany McDaniel.

McDaniel received her second grant for the second year in a row. She leads a program called, “Bringing the Stage to the Students,” a program where she and about 30 high school students introduce theater to elementary and preschool students. Last year, McDaniel and her students performed for over 1,600 students across the district.

McDaniel brings all sorts of props and costumes to these performances. Last year was the pilot year for the program. McDaniel said she feels great just to be supported.

“To be able to do a project that isn’t super public, just because we do go to the schools, so it is not a community-wide project,” McDaniel said. “But to be able to do something that impacts so many but is maybe not quite as public feels really special that Fat Dogs and the foundation would support us and support me in that because sometimes I have weird ideas and weird dreams that I just think, “‘oh this is going to be great”' and the foundation has never said no when I come to them with some weird harebrained scheme and I love that,” said McDaniel.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.