Staying safe around railroad crossings and trains

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the world’s largest railyard in North Platte’s backyard, people often take a large amount of train traffic for granted.

Railroads and trains help keep the United States economy moving forward with miles of cars loaded with automobiles, grains, chemicals coal. Often times, these trains have deadlines on where they need to be.

People in North Platte may find that getting from one place to another in a time crunch can be stressful. More stress can be added when approaching a railroad crossing like North Airport Road in North Platte with two more trains passing each other at the same time.

Some drivers may think they can beat the train by going around barriers and ignoring active warning signals, but when a train is moving at 50, 60, or even 70 miles per hour it can often lead to very deadly consequences.

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said that it’s not just one train that could potentially hit people when they drive around a crossing but often a second or even a third train.

“Typically when we have people go around a crossing a lot of times it’s because a train is stopped there and they think they can go around the crossing and pass the front of the engine because they think it’s active because of that train when actually there is another train coming on the blind side of that existing train and they get hit by the second train on some occasion because they take it for granted and they can drive around the arms safely,” Kramer said.

Not all accidents happen at railroad crossings because of driver negligence. Some happen when cars, trucks, or other vehicles get stuck or stalled on the tracks when a train comes. Here are some steps drivers can use.

Get out of the vehicle and get far enough away from the tracks and don’t try and take anything with you. Next, call 911 and then locate a blue sign on one of the railroad crossing gates. Call that number to report the crossing number and indicate that there is an emergency at that particular crossing.

Sheriff Kramer also said drivers should take their time when going over a railroad crossing and pay attention to their surroundings.

“You can look both ways when you are coming up to a crossing it’s also a good idea to roll down your windows and listen because you can hear that second train coming but it is always advisable not to go around the crossing gates because they are down for a good reason,” Kramer said.

Drivers should always think when approaching a railroad crossing and warning gates, bells and lights are active. According to Operation Lifesaver, “When you see tracks, you think train.”

