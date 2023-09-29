Sutherland Public Schools hosts joint public hearing on tax requests

By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland Public Schools held a joint public hearing on Thursday to discuss property tax requests.

The total property tax request is around $4.5 million, which is an increase of about $105,000. The tax levy will decrease by 3.3 cents from 1.048 to 1.015

The district is raising taxes in order to repair and replace the HVAC units after a lightning strike in 2021 affected a great number of their units. The total cost to repair or replace the HVAC units will be around $462,000.

Sutherland superintendent Steve Bristol said that the tax increase will impact everyone in a different way.

“The levy is going down and it depends on what their evaluation is doing; their evaluation may have gone through the roof and even though the levy went down they will be paying higher taxes,” Bristol said. “I hope that is not the case but often times the evaluation goes up and your levy goes down or stays the same and you see that tax price goes higher and higher.”

