Sutherland volleyball host triangular against local rivals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Sailors volleyball team hosted a triangular on Thursday night which also featured the Maxwell Wildcats and Dundy County-Stratton Tigers.

In the first two games of the night, the Tigers fell to both the Sailors and Wildcats in two sets.

Then, in the final game, Maxwell pulled off the upset, defeating Sutherland in three sets.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.