Tips for navigating gameday traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - As Lincoln gears up for another home football game, the Nebraska Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding.

Whether a person is heading to Memorial stadium or watching the game on TV, NDOT reminds drivers that getting to their destination safely is more important than getting there quickly. NDOT said drivers should obey speed limits to help reduce the risk of crashes and follow NDOT’s recommended routes to get there safely.

When coming to the game, drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west should take Exit 397 (south US-77 to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

Drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the east should take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

When leaving the game, drivers should avoid Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly as it may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put a person in heavy traffic. Spending some extra time in town may allow traffic to ease up and provide a smoother ride home.

Husker gameday traffic recommendation when coming to the game. (press release)

Husker gameday traffic recommendation when leaving the game (press release)

Within Lincoln, there are several active City of Lincoln construction projects. More information can be found at the City of Lincoln's street closures map.

More information can be found at the City of Lincoln’s street closures map. Additional reminders, resources, and tips are also available from the City of Lincoln. Fans are reminded that the University of Nebraska has implemented a clear bag policy to enter Memorial Stadium.

Drivers are encouraged to be patient, allow extra time to get to their destinations, plan ahead, and check 511.nebraska.gov for real time traffic information. NDOT said drivers should stay safe, buckle up, phone down, avoid distractions and adjust their speed and following distance if they encounter a slowdown. If drivers are in a crash during gameday traffic, move both vehicles to the shoulder, if possible, before reporting the incident.

