WIC benefits presently not interrupted by federal government shut down

WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the pending federal government shutdown will not effect participants in the Women, Infants and Children program at this time.

In Nebraska, WIC provides healthy food at no cost, breastfeeding support, nutrition information and referrals to about 37,000 people monthly. More than 100 WIC clinics are located throughout the state.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and local agencies are working to keep WIC clinics open and ensure that food benefits continue uninterrupted. New applications will continue to be accepted.

“e-WIC cards will continue to be accepted at WIC-authorized grocery stores and pharmacies,” said Peggy Trouba, program manager at DHHS. “At this time, WIC clinics will be open for business as usual, and WIC recipients can be assured their food benefits will continue to be available.”

“We’re closely monitoring the situation in Washington, D.C. There will be no interruption at this time. Should circumstances change or the shutdown be prolonged, DHHS will reevaluate and communicate any changes,” said Steve Corsi, DHHS CEO.

For more information about the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, popularly known as WIC, please visit the Nebraska WIC Program website. The Nebraska WIC program also can be reached at 402-471-2781, 800-942-1171 or DHHS.NebraskaWIC@nebraska.gov.

