Athlete of the Week - Seinna McEntire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Seinna McEntire is a senior pitcher for the North Platte Bulldogs softball team.

Despite some difficulties early in the Bulldogs’ season, McEntire always remained positive.

“We had a little bit of a rough start, not going to lie, our chemistry was all over the place just with the new coaches and getting used to each other, but as the season has gone on, I think we’ve come together as a team,” McEntire said.

McEntire is a North Platte native, but spent some of her elementary and middle school years growing up in Minnesota, but her passion for softball never waivered.

“I’m a very competitive person and the sports of softball, I think is very competitive and the drive that I have when it comes to softball pushes me through to keep playing,” McEntire said.

McEntire has been playing softball since she was five-years-old and says she became serious about the endeavor at age seven. Almost ever since then, she’s been playing softball year-round.

“I do a lot of traveling for softball, my life definitely revolves around softball a lot, about the age of ten, the team I joined made me really find my love for softball, and that’s when I began pitching as well, that’s when my passion really grew for softball and I knew then that I wanted to pursue it later on ” McEntire said.

She hopes to play softball at the collegiate level, with her dream school being Minnesota State.

But in the present, she’s still a Bulldogs softball player and a strong showing at districts and potentially state would be special.

“It would mean a lot to me just because of how our team has gone through this last season being so resilient,” McEntire said.

North Platte softball have completed their regular season and are awaiting district assignments next week.

