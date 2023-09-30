Cozad squeeze past Gothenburg in defensive battle

Haymakers win close, defensive battle over the Swedes
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Haymakers football team hosted the Gothenburg Swedes on Friday night.

After the first quarter, the game was tied at seven.

On the opening drive of the second quarter, Cozad scored on an Olliver Davis, 8-yard touchdown run.

With the extra point tacked on by Davis himself to make it 14-7, in favor of the Haymakers. That would be all the points Cozad would need on the night, as they defeated Gothenburg, 14-13.

Next up for Gothenburg, they visit the Holdrege Dusters on Friday.

Next up for Cozad, they visit the Sidney Red Raiders on Friday.

