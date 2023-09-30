Fire near Milford shuts down parts of I-80

MILFORD, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments are battling a grass fire east of Milford.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office ordered an emergency evacuation of residents between 238th Road and 140th Road north of I-80.

According to the Seward Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started at 2:45 p.m. near 196th and O Street roads.

SVFD said the fire started as a call from Pleasant Dale, but has gotten assistance from the Seward, Garland and Milford fire departments.

According to NDOT, I-80 has reopened. It was closed earlier in the day from Milford between Exit 382 to Exit 395.

There are numerous local fire departments on scene assisting as the fire has spread into nearby fields. https://t.co/TcuAB1nAbq pic.twitter.com/qFzJjXzgTB — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.