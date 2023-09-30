Local high school football scores for Sept. 29th
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local high school football scores for Sept. 29th.
Omaha Westside 63, North Platte 0
St. Pat’s 68, Maxwell 14
Cozad 14, Gothenburg 13
Ogallala 34, McCook 14
Gering 35, Lexington 9
Sutherland 64, Morrill 12
Hitchcock County 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 16
Perkins County 48, Sandhills Valley 6
Mullen 48, Leyton 14
Hi-Line 44, Arapahoe 0
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Loomis 22
Paxton 58, Brady 6
Arthur County 71, Southwest 36
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.