Local high school football scores for Sept. 29th

Local area high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 29th
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local high school football scores for Sept. 29th.

Omaha Westside 63, North Platte 0

St. Pat’s 68, Maxwell 14

Cozad 14, Gothenburg 13

Ogallala 34, McCook 14

Gering 35, Lexington 9

Sutherland 64, Morrill 12

Hitchcock County 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 16

Perkins County 48, Sandhills Valley 6

Mullen 48, Leyton 14

Hi-Line 44, Arapahoe 0

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Loomis 22

Paxton 58, Brady 6

Arthur County 71, Southwest 36

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Former Husker great and, more recently, Super Bowl champion, Prince Amukamara, is making a stop...
Former Husker returns to Memorial Stadium as fan
Zackary Rainey, 23, was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol after a pursuit through three...
Missouri man leads troopers on pursuit through three central Nebraska counties
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Nebraska jumped to the forefront of monitoring for outbreaks after two dogs died in 2004. But...
‘Toxic algae’ fouling Nebraska lakes, raising water quality concerns

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Michigan Post Game Press Conference (9/30/23)
Matt Rhule: "We're going to recruit, we're going to develop, we're going to keep coaching these guys."
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Michigan Post Game Press Conference (9/30/23)
Matt Rhule: "We should never accept losing."
Local area high school volleyball scores for Friday, Sept. 29
Local high school volleyball scores for Sept. 29th
HUSKER PRESSER: DL Ty Robinson on Michigan's run game
HUSKER PRESSER: DL Ty Robinson on Michigan's run game