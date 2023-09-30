Nebraska volleyball survive tough road test against Purdue

No. 2 Nebraska face tough test on the road against No. 17 Purdue
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers started a four game road trip on Friday against the No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers.

The Huskers dropped set one, 25-23. The set was just the fourth Nebraska had dropped all season.

The big red rebounded in the second set winning, 25-22.

The Huskers and Boilermakers split the third and fourth sets, sending a Nebraska match to the fifth set for the first time this season.

The Huskers overcame their early deficit and won set five, 15-12.

The big red defeated Purdue in five sets.

Nebraska continue their road trip as they face Indiana on Saturday at 6 p.m.

