North Platte St. Pat’s hosts Maxwell at Knights of Columbus Field

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As if a matchup of Lincoln County rivals isn’t unique enough on its own North Platte St. Pat’s (NPSP) hosting Maxwell Friday evening. Former NPSP Quarterback Bryce Byrn returns to Knights of Columbus Field but this time as an opposing coach, helping lead the Maxwell Wildcats.

On the opening kickoff, Maxwell decides to avoid kicking deep to the dangerous Irish return men, but Sophomore Mason Giebler proves he’s just as dangerous as he fields this one and takes it across the goalline for six points to start the ball game.

In other first quarter action, the Irish try a little misdirection here but the Wildcats are there for the stop with Trevor Manka.

Soon after, the Irish resort to a little play-action to catch the Wildcat’s secondary off guard as Sam Troshynski connects with his Senior teammate, Brecken Erickson for an Irish passing touchdown.

Next defensive possession, Erickson is on the defensive front for the Irish and bulldozes a Wildcat to block a punt and set the Irish up with an offensive possession in the red zone that would end with additional points.

The Irish walk away with a Homecoming victory 68-14 over Maxwell. The Irish advanced to 7-0 on the season ahead of next week’s bye week. Maxwell meanwhile drops to 3-3 on the year, the Wildcats will look to get back in the win column next week when they take on Perkins County.

