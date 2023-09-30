Ogallala football defeats McCook: Indians get big home victory

The Ogallala Indians defeated the McCook Bison 34-14
The Ogallala Indians defeated the McCook Bison 34-14
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians picked up a huge win in front of the home crowd over the McCook Bison on Friday.

McCook would take the ball into Ogallala territory early in the first quarter but would fumble the ball and Ogallala would fall on it to recover. The Indians would punt the ball away after four quick plays.

Bison quarterback Trenton Raile would find Patrick Gross for about 14 yards for a first down. That would set up Brett Fraker for a touchdown run to get McCook on the board first. That would be half the points McCook would score in the contest.

Ogallala would go on to beat McCook 34-14. The Indians improve to 4-3 on the year while McCook falls to 2-4.

Next up for Ogallala is is 4-2 Chadron on Oct. 6.

For McCook, they look to snap the losing streak on the road at Alliance on Oct. 6.

