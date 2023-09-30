Paxton football cruises to victory over Brady

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Tigers cruised to victory of the season by defeating the Brady Eagles.

Brady would get the football to start things off, and the Tigers would hold the Eagles to a three-and-out.

However, Paxton would waste no time getting the ball into scoring position, after five plays the Tigers were in the red zone.

Senior quarterback Tommy Markussen would find the endzone on a designed run to give the Tigers an early 6-0. The two-point attempt split the uprights giving Paxton an 8-0 lead. The

Tigers would go on to score 50 more points, by beating Brady 58-6.

Next up for Paxton (2-3) will be the Wildcats of Wallace (3-2) at home on Oct. 6.

For Brady (1-4) they will be tasked with the Roughriders of Southwest (3-2) at home on Oct. 6, as well.

