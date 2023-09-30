Paxton football cruises to victory over Brady

Senior quarterback Tommy Markussen strolls into the end zone for the Paxton touchdown. Tigers...
Senior quarterback Tommy Markussen strolls into the end zone for the Paxton touchdown. Tigers would go on to win 58-6.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Tigers cruised to victory of the season by defeating the Brady Eagles.

Brady would get the football to start things off, and the Tigers would hold the Eagles to a three-and-out.

However, Paxton would waste no time getting the ball into scoring position, after five plays the Tigers were in the red zone.

Senior quarterback Tommy Markussen would find the endzone on a designed run to give the Tigers an early 6-0. The two-point attempt split the uprights giving Paxton an 8-0 lead. The

Tigers would go on to score 50 more points, by beating Brady 58-6.

Next up for Paxton (2-3) will be the Wildcats of Wallace (3-2) at home on Oct. 6.

For Brady (1-4) they will be tasked with the Roughriders of Southwest (3-2) at home on Oct. 6, as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Garcia
Gering Standoff: Man facing attempted second degree murder charges for firing at officers
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff with armed man in Gering ends after 30 hours
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Memorial Stadium
Proposed Memorial Stadium renovation plans unveiled
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed

Latest News

The Ogallala Indians defeated the McCook Bison 34-14
Ogallala football defeats McCook: Indians get big home victory
Nebraska vs Michigan
Huskers prepare to host Michigan on Saturday
Huskers hat and glove
Huskers open fall play with 18-10 win vs. Omaha
Huskers win thriller at No. 17 Purdue, 3-2