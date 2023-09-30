Quiet conditions Saturday night into Sunday; Cooler with rain and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Conditions overnight Saturday Night into Sunday will remain tranquil with some thunderstorm activity expected Monday into Tuesday.

High pressure continues to sit on top of us, and this will squash any potential for any activity across the area Saturday Night into Sunday. This will continue the quietness across the area Saturday Night into Sunday. Lows overnight Saturday will drop into the 50s and 60s with breezy winds, with speeds around 10 to 20 mph. Sunny skies will resume on Sunday with highs climbing up into the mid to upper 80s with breezy winds continuing with speeds around 15 to 25 mph.

Quiet and warm temperatures for the day Sunday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into Monday into Tuesday, temperatures will start to drop into the upper 70s to low 80s Monday with late afternoon to evening thunderstorms, as a cold front will start to enter the area. Even cooler temperatures will come in Tuesday, with highs in the 60s to near 70, with more thunderstorm activity expected. Rainfall amounts between .10 to .50 of an inch with locally higher totals. Lows will be between the 40s and 50s during this time.

A cold front is expected to push through the area during Monday into Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures will come into the area Wednesday into Friday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30 and 40s due to northerly flow from Canada. This will make the atmosphere feel more like fall.

