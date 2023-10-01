Alzheimer’s Association holds annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at North Platte’s Cody Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at North Platte’s Cody Park on Saturday. Dozens of individuals participated with the ultimate goal of continued fundraising to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Haile Fleecs, the Nebraska Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk Manager for the Tri-Cities and North Platte said funds raised not only go to help in finding a cure for the illness but also research and assistance for loved ones and caregivers.

“It can be a very isolating disease and especially with senior living it can be a very expensive disease at the that too, so we want to provide resources that are at no cost. Part of our funds go to research and things like our 24/7 helpline, and research projects, we have research projects funded in 54 different countries,” Fleecs said.

The Alzheimer’s Association has constant support and assistance available on its website.

NBC Nebraska News 2, was pleased to once again be one of the local sponsors of the North Platte Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Morning Show Anchor and Producer, Victoria Crammer served as this year’s emcee and master of ceremonies.

