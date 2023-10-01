Alzheimer’s Association makes progress on treating Alzheimer’s and dementia

Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer's Day
Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer's Day(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association held on Saturday its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in North Platte’s Cody Park. Haile Fleecs, Walk Manger for North Platte, Kearney, Hastings, and, Grand Island said the Alzheimer’s Association is making progress on treating Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We do have FDA-approved treatments on the market right now that are some of the kind that have a fast track with approval and then there are some that have traditional approval that are covered by Medicare and Medicaid,” Fleecs said. “Unfortunately, the other ones that were fast-tracked, are not covered, so those have patients paying $26,000 per year for that treatment, and especially here in the midwest there are not a lot of people that can afford that.”

Fleecs said a lot of the progress being made in treating Alzheimer’s comes from having treatments that are not just for the symptoms, rather they actually treat the disease.

“We had a gala at the end of May and we actually had somebody that was a keynote speaker who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and had been getting the treatments I believe he had around 18 monthly infusions of the treatment and they did scans and the plaque build-up had decreased, which is amazing, there were tears and it was just a really great success,” Fleecs said.

Fleecs expressed optimism that a full cure for Alzheimer’s could come within her lifetime. The Alzheimer’s Association has support and assistance available 24/7 if you are a caregiver of someone with the disease.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte woman sentenced in federal court for unlawfully shooting mule deer
Former Husker great and, more recently, Super Bowl champion, Prince Amukamara, is making a stop...
Former Husker returns to Memorial Stadium as fan
Several rural fire departments are combatting a grass fire east of Milford on Saturday.
Parts of I-80 reopen after fire near Milford
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Alzheimer’s Association holds its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at North Platte’s Cody Park...
Alzheimer’s Association holds annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at North Platte’s Cody Park
The Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association held its Walk to End Alzheimer's in North...
Alzheimer’s Association holds annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at North Platte’s Cody Park
Governor Jim Pillen approves emergency regulations for Let Them Grow Act