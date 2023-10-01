Athletes participate in Autumn River Run Half Marathon and 5K

By Beatriz Reyna
Oct. 1, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Runners laced up their shoes early Sunday morning for the annual Autumn River Run Half Marathon and 5K.

The race attracted around 190 athletes from across United States.

“It was a beautiful day, a little bit breezy but there were a nice few runners that were in the front with us so it was nice to have a little bit of competition,” said Travis Kovarik of Kearney.

The race was once again combined with the Eclipse Dismal River Run for the second year in a row. Thirty-five runners did both marathons.

“Along with the fitness series, I do some other ultra running type stuff and this is my first training run for a race called the “Big Foot 200 in August,” said runner Zachary Merritt.

The next race for the Platte River Fitness Series is the Lake to Lake Relay on Oct. 14.

