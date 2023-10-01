Local artist has model ships displayed at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center in North Platte is displaying model battleships created by artist Andy Miller.

Miller is a former naval officer and NOAA administrator, he also worked for the National Weather Service in North Platte for over 15 years.

He has always had a passion for model making a found a way to marry some of his interests into his new creations.

His current constructions are models of the pre-World War II battleships, the U.S.S. Pennsylvania and U.S.S. Arizona.

“The hobby started out maybe when I was six or seven years old and I started making models from cardboard my dad would bring home, and I’ve kept building models ever since, I’ve never stopped, even while at sea I would make models,” Miller said.

Miller’s display of his model ships and other collected items with be on display on the second floor of the Prairie Arts Center through the end of the year.

