Nebraska fall to No. 2 Michigan at home, 45-7

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team welcomed one the nation’s most elite squads, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines to Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Nebraska was outmatched from the offset, falling behind, 14-0 in the first few minutes due to poor tackles and a costly turnover.

The Husker offense and defense both struggled against the Wolverines, who led at halftime, 28-0.

Nebraska would get a consolation touchdown late in the game, when senior Joshua Fleeks broke free on his lone carry of the day and scored from 74 yards out.

The Huskers fell to the Wolverines, 45-7.

What was formerly the nation’s top run defense, Nebraska surrendered 249 yards rushing to Michigan.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg also had trouble reading the Wolverines defense and never helped the Huskers consistently move the ball.

Next up for Nebraska, they go back on the road after three consecutive weeks at home, traveling to Illinois. The game is on Friday at 7 p.m. on FS1.

