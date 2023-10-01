North Platte holds annual pro-life demonstration

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A peaceful demonstration against abortion was held Sunday afternoon in North Platte.

People lined along Fourth and Jeffers streets holding signs and standing as they prayed for an end to abortion.

“While we are holding the sign we pray for those that drive by that it might impact their mind and decision in the future so that’s our wish,” said Les Ravenscroft.

The Life Chain is held the first Sunday in October and is organized by Right to Life Chapters across Nebraska. Close to 60 cities in the state are participating this year.

“I’ve met women and men who are suffering from the scourge of abortion,” said organizer Peggy Orr. “They have post-abortion trauma and some people I’ve talked to have had an abortion maybe two weeks ago and some have had an abortion 50 years ago and they never can forget it.”

North Platte has held the event for the past 35 years. Around 1,500 cities are participating this year nationwide.

