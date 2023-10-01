North Platte softball team finish season with doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs softball finished their season on Saturday with a doubleheader in the Omaha area.

In the first game, the Bulldogs fell to the Millard North Mustangs, 9-0.

The second game as did not go in North Platte’s favor as they lost to the Gretna Dragons, 9-1.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 12-17.

