North Platte softball team finish season with doubleheader
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs softball finished their season on Saturday with a doubleheader in the Omaha area.
In the first game, the Bulldogs fell to the Millard North Mustangs, 9-0.
The second game as did not go in North Platte’s favor as they lost to the Gretna Dragons, 9-1.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 12-17.
