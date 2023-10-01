NPCC Volleyball split games at Kansas City triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Knights volleyball team continued their road trip this week, participating in a triangular on Saturday.

In game one, the Knights faced the Kansas City CC Blue Devils, with North Platte winning in four sets; 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13.

In the second game of the triangular, North Platte was matched up with the Johnson County CC Cavaliers, the Knights were swept in three sets; 25-7, 25-11, 25-22.

Next up for North Platte, the Knights host the Hastings College JV team on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

