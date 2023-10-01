Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof

An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at 16th and Storz.(Marlo Lundak/WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak and 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer was taken to the hospital Sunday after their cruiser was struck by another vehicle.

OPD tells 6 News an SUV was headed east on Storz Expressway at 16th Street when it ran a red light and struck the cruiser heading south. The cruiser flipped, landing on its roof, and hit another SUV that had been stopped at the light.

The officer was taken to Nebraska Medicine with minor injuries but is expected to be okay. The driver of the SUV that ran the red light, along with the driver and an infant in the SUV the cruiser struck, were all taken to the hospital.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

