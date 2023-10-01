Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha

Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark Streets, Sunday, October 1, 2023.(Cornelio Polanco/WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a teen died and five others were shot in north Omaha early Sunday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 24th and Clark streets around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. One victim was found at the scene. Lamarantae Swift, 16, was taken to Nebraska Medicine with CPR in progress; he died at the hospital.

Officers said three additional victims showed up at Creighton University Medical Center, and two more at Nebraska Medicine, all by private vehicle.

“The violent loss of a young person’s life and the injuries to multiple people is intolerable for our community and causes deep sadness,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement. “Additional police resources are being used to aggressively investigate this matter. Early information shows there was a large after-hours gathering of people who were present when the gun violence occurred.”

The others’ conditions are unknown. OPD asks anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or submit a tip through Omaha Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

