St. Elizabeth Ann Seton holds annual pumpkin festival

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The high winds didn’t keep the community from attending the annual Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church pumpkin festival Sunday.

The festival is the parish’s largest fundraiser.

Families enjoyed food, carnival games, and a train ride.

“We are unique in our food booths,” said event co-chair and treasurer Alice Robinson. “Our camaraderie in putting all of this together and our families work together to get the food put together, the games, and other parishes help out as well, it’s just awesome!”

The festival is in its 27th year.

“When the bishop first started the parish our first pastor was Fr. Gary Brethour and Fr. Brethour wanted some kind of a function that would bring the people in the parish together so that we could work together and get to know each other better,” said parish member Ed Rieker.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.