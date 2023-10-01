St. Elizabeth Ann Seton holds annual pumpkin festival

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church held its annual pumpkin festival Sunday.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church held its annual pumpkin festival Sunday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The high winds didn’t keep the community from attending the annual Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church pumpkin festival Sunday.

The festival is the parish’s largest fundraiser.

Families enjoyed food, carnival games, and a train ride.

“We are unique in our food booths,” said event co-chair and treasurer Alice Robinson. “Our camaraderie in putting all of this together and our families work together to get the food put together, the games, and other parishes help out as well, it’s just awesome!”

The festival is in its 27th year.

“When the bishop first started the parish our first pastor was Fr. Gary Brethour and Fr. Brethour wanted some kind of a function that would bring the people in the parish together so that we could work together and get to know each other better,” said parish member Ed Rieker.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte woman sentenced in federal court for unlawfully shooting mule deer
Several rural fire departments are combatting a grass fire east of Milford on Saturday.
Parts of I-80 reopen after fire near Milford
Former Husker great and, more recently, Super Bowl champion, Prince Amukamara, is making a stop...
Former Husker returns to Memorial Stadium as fan
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

Nearly 200 hundred runners participated in the annual Autumn River Run Half Marathon and 5K...
Athletes participate in Autumn River Run Half Marathon and 5K
North Platte joined close to 60 cities in Nebraska Sunday for the annual Life Chain.
North Platte holds annual pro-life demonstration
Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer's Day
Alzheimer’s Association makes progress on treating Alzheimer’s and dementia
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Alzheimer’s Association holds its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at North Platte’s Cody Park...
Alzheimer’s Association holds annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at North Platte’s Cody Park