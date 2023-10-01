Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022 in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion after no players hit it big Saturday night, continuing a stretch of lottery futility lasting for more than two months.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.

The jackpot for the next drawing Monday night remains the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize of all time.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery prizes.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19. Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2 and players can select their own numbers or leave that task to a computer.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
North Platte woman sentenced in federal court for unlawfully shooting mule deer
Former Husker great and, more recently, Super Bowl champion, Prince Amukamara, is making a stop...
Former Husker returns to Memorial Stadium as fan
Zackary Rainey, 23, was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol after a pursuit through three...
Missouri man leads troopers on pursuit through three central Nebraska counties
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

Kevin and Ursula Jones take a photo together in front of a video screen while attending the...
Jimmy Carter admirers across generations celebrate the former president’s 99th birthday
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
An armed forces color guard carries a casket containing the body of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein,...
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s body returns to San Francisco on military flight
The GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, which oversees issues pertaining to the...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill