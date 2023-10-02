Huskers look to rebound, travel to Illinois for Friday night matchup

Nebraska at Illinois
Nebraska at Illinois(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers are looking to rebound after getting shellacked by #2 Michigan on Saturday. This week will be a short week for the Huskers, as they’ll travel to Illinois for a Friday night tilt that scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Huskers are now 2-3 on the year with an 0-2 record in conference play. The Fighting Illinois hold the same record as the Huskers after dropping their last game to Purdue 44-19 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Huskers hold the series edge against Illinois with a 12-6-1 all-time record against the Illini. That said, Illinois has won the last three matchups against the Huskers. Nebraska hasn’t beaten Illinois since 2019 when Adrian Martinez, Wan’Dale Robinson, and JD Spielman lead the Huskers to a 42-38 victory.

Matt Rhule will address the media on Monday with coordinators and players will speaking on Tuesday. Look for full coach and player press conferences to appear in the video player above.

Rhule announced on Monday that DB DeShon Singleton and LB Luke Reimer will both miss the Illinois game. Singleton injured his knee during the Michigan game and according to Rhule will be out for an extended period. Reimer was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning and didn’t play against Michigan. Rhule said on Monday that he is out of the hospital, but will not play this Friday.

You can also listen to Rhule’s press conference - or the latest episode of the N REPORT Husker Show - here, or on your favorite podcast platform.

As of Monday afternoon, Illinois is favored by 3.5 points with an over/under on the game set at 44.5.

N REPORT Husker Show
N REPORT Husker Show (YouTube)

